The Preparation

The Preparation

Home
Podcast
Notes
What I did this week
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Directed action and morality lead to prosperity. Many of the conventional ways of life, the paths to success, are only meant to trap us and leave us unprepared for the future.

At this very moment I’m being used as a beta-tester for a The Preparation, a program designed for ambitious people looking for an unconventional route in life, a route of their own.

The Preparation isn’t just about what you can have, but who you can be and what you can do. For less money and a lot less time than college, you could become a competent fighter, healer, horseman and pilot. And that's not all. You'd still have time and money left over to learn to sell and know how to start your own business.

You could know how to design and build your own home. You could obtain the skills to survive in the wild and comfortably speak a second (or third) language. 

Each week I post an update on what I’ve accomplished. By doing this I’m holding myself accountable, while also trying to show other young people like myself what is possible.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Preparation

Documentation of my journey through "The Preparation" program developed by Doug Casey and my father.

People

Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing 

@crisisinvesting
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
I'm the guy that does the podcast with Doug Casey. In a past life - Founder of Royalty Exchange, a jobs portal in the late 1990’s, an ad agency, a marketing analytics business, and several niche publishing companies. I live on a ranch in Uruguay.
© 2025 The Great Man Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture