The Preparation

Lauran
38m

Max......looks like an exciting time for you learning about seismic activity. It is all related to mining, oil and gas, and when you find something like this, seize the opportunity! One thing leads to another. It will put you miles out there above any one interested in learning about this. You may just want to did deep on this in the future.

I understand now your dislike of school and studying what you are not interested in, and a lot of students study badly when they are just not interested in the least in what is being taught. Thank you for revealing that fact to us. Not everyone is a great student because they are just plain bored. Stay safe and happy.

cloud therightsofman.com
2hEdited

Max,

I predict that your IP geophysics work will leave you with a memorable experience. Similar to the IP-geophysics method there was seismic survey used for the same purpose but focused on oil/gas discovery. When I was a few years older than you I worked on a crew in the mountains of Wyoming & Utah. Using helicopters, mules (summer), snow-mobiles (winter), explosives and two miles of cabled sensors; we proceeded in a straight line regardless of the terrain. The result was the discovery of https://main.wsgs.wyo.gov/energy/oil-gas/oil-gas-basins/overthrust-belt

I look forward to hearing about your Nevada experience. (snake-bite kit recommended)

