March 30th, 2025

Writing to you from Northport, Washington.

The past week has been interesting to say the least…

While I was visiting a friend in Bend, Oregon we decided to head up to Portland to explore a few abandoned places.

I used to be extremely interested in urban exploring when I was 12 years old. For hours I would watch videos of people exploring abandoned sanatariums, the grounds of Chernobyl, and the streets of Fukushima.

All of the good abandoned places to visit seem to be locked in time. The energy of all that happened there still remains.

So, it was a great surprise to discover that my friend in Oregon was not only interested, but occasionally visiting abandoned places in the area for a decent amount of time.