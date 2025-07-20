The Preparation

John Taylor
5d

After wasting four to five years securing a public relations degree (by the way after learning about the father of public relations and nephew of Zigmund Freud I dispise Edward Bernays) it would have better to have started a busines while young. If unsuccessful, one could of bounced back on youth. Continue your efforts to become successful in the passions you desire. I respect highly respect your father and Doug Casey's information. Just one thing word of advise. Always, always remember the entities in Geneva Switzerland are mankind's enemy. Have a successful first flight in Uraguay!

Gary W
5d

I have a couple book suggestions for you. Although I’m quite sure you have more than enough from your father and Doug, but if you have time and you’ve not read them, I highly recommend:

1. Investment Biker, by Jim Rogers. It’s a fantastic book about his travels across the globe on a motorcycle. It’s both an adventure story and treatise on how political systems drive economic outcomes

2. Trust, by Francis Fukuyama. This book explains the relationship between culture and economic outcomes.

Together they explain everything you need to know about the subject If I were to teach an economic development course these would be required reading.

Good luck with the rest of your preparation

