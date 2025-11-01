Saturday, November 1st, 2025

Writing to you from Uruguay

25 years from now you’re sitting down with your kids at the dinner table. Growing up, you had told them of some of the wild things you did, lessons you learned, and skills you acquired. Each new story would bring a smile to their face along with a, “That’s so cool!” Or, sometimes, they’d listen quietly and intently to what you had to say –completely immersed in the story.

But now…they’re looking at you from across the table wanting to hear more stories.

Well, after all that you had already done up to that point in your life…everything is kind of a blur. The good thing is, years ago you started documenting what you were learning and doing, week by week.

You remember that, and tell the kids to come back in an hour – you were going to go back and read the weekly updates…

The hour passes fast – you couldn’t believe all that you had forgotten while reading your own updates from years ago. The memories come flooding back. Things you had forgotten so long ago are now clear in your mind.

The kids come back…”Well? What were you doing?”

Across the table you smile, “You guys ready for a few more stories?”

The more you speak, the more you remember, and you can’t help but thank your much younger self for documenting your life. The kids are getting hours of more stories out of you and are so fixed on your every word that they don’t notice the look of great reflection in your eyes.

It’s a win-win.

Your kids get great stories and a better image of the younger version of the person they look up to. And you, well you get to recount the stories, reflect on how far you’ve come, and realize how much farther you can go.

That’s the long way of saying you should be documenting your progress just as these two new Preppers are within their own versions of The Preparation. There’s no doubt in my mind that they will look back on this decision to start documenting their progress and be very thankful for it.

Let me introduce:

Kevin and JD

I will be following along with their weekly updates to see what they manage to accomplish on their own paths…and I’d like you to join me in doing so!

Reminder to all starting The Preparation:

Once you make the decision to start down your path set up a Substack account to post weekly updates on your progress throughout The Preparation.

Not only will you be holding yourself accountable, but you will have unique opportunities come your way over time, your writing will improve, and we will push more people to your page — supporters that will wish to see you succeed.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith