Our dream, since we started the work on The Preparation book, has been to garner a vast number of young and ambitious people who start their own Preparation. Not only to get a lot of people headed down their own interesting (and highly impressive) paths, but also to create a network of these people.

The goal, as we talk about throughout the book, is threefold: push more opportunities their way, create a network that holds one another accountable, and (later on down the line) host events — put on by us — for “Preppers” to learn new skills and meet one another.

Well, for the more grand aspects of our dream to come true we need to have enough people make the necessary decision to head down their own path…and document it.

I couldn’t be more happy to say this…it’s starting. Today I was tagged in a post by Erik Morgan . He heard about The Preparation on The Art of Manliness Podcast, decided to start his Preparation, and (per our instructions in chapter 15 of the book—Unlocking New Possibilities By Holding Yourself Accountable) created a Substack page to track his progress and hold himself accountable.

Erik is starting the Builder Cycle first. Where he goes from there…I don’t know, but I’m excited to see.

I’ll be watching intently and I hope you will too.

Check out Erik’s page here, but don’t just glance at it—follow him along his Preparation:

Remember, if you start The Preparation you should create a Substack page. Not only will your writing improve (a useful skill to have) but you will be held accountable for your progress (or lack of it). And, random opportunities will—no doubt—come your way throughout this.

Not only that, but we will promote your page to help more people find you who want to support you and give you those occasional wild opportunities similar to those that I (Maxim Smith) have gotten over the past two years—working on wildfires, hiking through the hot desert of Nevada for a geophysics crew, and learning the foundations of mule packing in the Rockies to name a few things...

We want to see more impressive people in the world. Help us help you become one.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith

Buy The Preparation