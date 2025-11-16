Seems like we’re on a roll now…

At this point it seems like not a week goes by without a new Prepper sending us an email with a link to their Substack page. It’s enjoyable — and I mean it — to see another “Help hold me accountable” email show up in our inbox. Mostly because it’s an indication of a few things like:

We’ve probably done a good job with the book

We did a fairly decent job of convincing people to hold themselves accountable on Substack

There will be an ever-increasing range of unique opportunities in the future

We’ll probably begin seeing interesting personal progress on the part of the new Prepper

This is the long way of saying that this excites us…

Anyway, I’d like to introduce you to a new Prepper: Tyler

He’ll be documenting his progress along the way and I want you to join me in following along and supporting him.

Check out his first post:

Reminder to all starting The Preparation:

Once you make the decision to start down your path set up a Substack account to post weekly updates on your progress throughout The Preparation.

Not only will you be holding yourself accountable, but you will have unique opportunities come your way over time, your writing will improve, and we will push more people to your page — supporters that will wish to see you succeed.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith