A simple fact becomes clearer by the day: The Preparation is meant for all types of people in different situations, different periods of life, different backgrounds…

Whether you’re 13 years old or 70, retired or still working, a new father or a grandfather of 7…like I said, it applies to everyone. Honestly, I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had people tell us, “Hey, I’m not an 18 year old guy, but The Preparation definitely applies to me…I’m starting it now!”

We’ve been blown away by it.

Anyway…

I want to introduce you to

. He’s a new father — no doubt he feels a heavy burden of responsibility — but he’s obviously aiming to take on multiple worthwhile tasks going into a new era of his life.

One of those worthwhile tasks is to begin his own Preparation.

He’ll be documenting his progress along the way and I want you to join me in following along and supporting him.

Check out his first post:

Reminder to all starting The Preparation:

Once you make the decision to start down your path set up a Substack account to post weekly updates on your progress throughout The Preparation.

Not only will you be holding yourself accountable, but you will have unique opportunities come your way over time, your writing will improve, and we will push more people to your page — supporters that will wish to see you succeed.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith