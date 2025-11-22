Let me cut to the chase here…

I was wondering if I’d just be telling you about The Preparation media appearances this week but, I’m happy to say, we had another new Prepper send us an email with their Substack page attached.

Some people I’ve spoken to seem unsure about starting a Substack page for one reason or another. It seems to me like the reluctance stems from either a misunderstanding of the benefits or a fear of potential criticism.

In the wise words of Aristotle: “To avoid criticism, say nothing, do nothing, and be nothing.”

You’ve gotta put that fear to rest.

But, in terms of the benefits…let me rattle off a few: you develop the highly valuable skill of writing, you connect with interesting people, you can potentially make money…but the most important benefit of all is that if you’re consistently making good progress, and you post about it, opportunities will come your way.

Beau took the first step in potentially reaping some of these rewards. I recommend you join him.

Here’s Beau’s Substack page: Beau

I’ll be supporting him and following along with his progress and I want you to join me in doing so.

Reminder to all starting The Preparation:

Once you make the decision to start down your path set up a Substack account to post weekly updates on your progress throughout The Preparation.

Not only will you be holding yourself accountable, but you will have unique opportunities come your way over time, your writing will improve, and we will push more people to your page — supporters that will wish to see you succeed.

Current Preppers:

JD Breen, Nathan Ockrim , Victor Jones, leviticus, Erik Morgan, James Harrison, Zach, Kevin Oneill, Senna’s Preparation, Nicolle, Theodore Victor, Tyler

