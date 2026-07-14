The Preparation

The Preparation

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Nick Jolliffe's avatar
Nick Jolliffe
9h

I went to Uni in the 1970s. Back then probably less than 5% of the population had degrees. When user pays came in the numbers exploded, the quality went down. As an employer I ended up completely ignoring degrees when hiring. My advice now is learn practical skills, avoid educational debt, learn for pleasure.

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