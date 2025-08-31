The Preparation

Gar
4h

The EMT school nearest me has recently dropped the clot shot requirement however they still require the following vaccines:

TB Test:

A negative TB test within the last 12 months OR

A negative IGRA blood test within the last 12 months.

Hepatitis B:

A three-dose vaccine series AND a titer showing immunity OR

A three-dose vaccine series AND a booster OR

A signed declination form

Flu:

The vaccine must have been received within the last 12 months.

Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR):

A two-dose vaccine series OR

A signed declination form

Varicella (Chickenpox):

A two-dose vaccine series OR

A titer showing immunity OR

A signed attestation of having chicken pox.

Looks like I can decline every thing except the flu shot. Not worth it to me. Covid shot killed my mom. I don’t trust any of their vaccines anymore.

Gar
4h

I too have considered attending medic school but they require the clot shot. I refuse to join the vaccine death cult.

