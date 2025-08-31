In the last 10 days, the biggest revelation for us is that appeal of this book is far beyond college-age males. It’s best summed up by this reviewer who recently posted this on Amazon:

“There are times in my life where I knew, in the moment, that the arc of my story was being redirected. Something, someone, or some event so obviously important that it cuts through the noise and distractions of life and forced me to immediately recognize its significance.

The decision on a fall day in 1998 in Kingston, Ontario to turn my university studies around, agreeing to an apprenticeship in Beijing in 2002, a job interview in London in 2003, meeting my wife in Dallas in 2004, when each of my kids were born, etc. Reading this book is another one of those moments.

I could not be happier to have crossed with this book. My children are too young to start the program, but I have already bought hardcover copies for each of them and will be reading and re-reading it with them until they are at an age where they can start some of the anchor activities.

In the meantime, I plan on starting Medic cycle and have not been this excited to get back into learning since I finished graduate studies over 20 years ago.

This book is geared towards young men but can be relevant to almost anyone. Matt has hinted at developing a version for young women; I can only hope for my daughter's sake that he does.



If you are a parent who is worried about your children's future and what experiences and education best prepares them for a world of continued technological disruption and geopolitical change, you should read this book.

If you are middle school or high school student and trying to figure out what your interests are and how to parlay that into post-secondary education, you should read this book.

If you are middle age and disenchanted with your work but uncertain how to make a change, you should read this book.

If you enjoy learning and are interested in leveling up life skills or trying something new, you should read book.

Anyone will benefit from reading this book.



Thank you, Doug, Max, and Matt, for the time and effort you put into this. It will change lives.”

- 5-star reviewer on Amazon