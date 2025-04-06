Sunday, April 6th, 2025

Writing to you from Denver, Colorado

I’ve never done so much driving in my life…

18 hours to Oregon, 9 hours to Northport, 2 1/2 hours to Coeur d’Alene, and 16 hours back to Denver. That comes out to 45 1/2 hours of driving.

If you want to volunteer as my chauffeur from now on…let me know.

The reason for it all was to see a friend in Oregon, friends in Washington, and to complete my RT-130 annual wildland fire training in Idaho before the fire season starts.

Time in Canada

First off, I’d like to explain more of my reasoning for seeing the friends in Washington…

I wasn’t going there to mess around and kill time for the hell of it. No, I was going there to see people who I have great respect for - they are much older than me, far wiser than me, and the philosophical conversations we had were well worth the time.

Through the conversations we had, they helped me come to the conclusion once again that character is in fact destiny. You can throw all the tangible skills and ma…