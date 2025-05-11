Sunday, May 11th, 2025

Writing to you from Denver, Colorado

Am I getting to repetitive?

Probably, because I say that every week was a busy week…but, this past week was busy.

So much so that I had a hard time getting around to messaging people I genuinely want to talk to. Morning to night - it’s nonstop around here.

Throughout the entirety of The Preparation there have been bursts of 3-6 months where there’s a lot going on. For example: when I was going to EMT school, working at Office Depot, studying, and taking BJJ classes.

Or when I came back to the states last year to work on wildfires.

But, this is by far the busiest things have ever been.

When you add up working out/BJJ, studying for the private pilot’s license, studying for the wilderness first responder course, reading, writing, chess/Spanish, flying (if I have a flight), commuting, and any additional things I have to do - the day ends up being anywhere from 10 to 14 hours long.

Not whining, just explaining.

Flying

I completed my 7th and 8th flights this week.

It’s kind of funny now because the week before last I was so happy about having 5 flights booked for this past week. 2 were canceled due to weather and the other was canceled because the plane flew to another airport and the pilot couldn’t start it back up again.

The PPL is not the main focus anymore.

With fire season coming up (and my strong desire to not be here much longer after it) there is not going to be enough time to get everything done to get the license.

That’s okay.

All that matters is that I do as much as I can with the time and resources I have. I’d like to move on to something else after I head back to Uruguay, which I would guess is going to be in September or October.

I can pick pilot training back up later on down the line.

Anyway…

Those two flights were broken up by a two-hour ground session with my instructor.

The most difficult part of flying for me (as it is for a man I consider a friend of mine who tried out flying a while ago) is radio communications. Especially when flying out of Class D airspace (with lots of student pilots) and near Class B airspace (Denver International Airport) there’s constant communications with other pilots and air traffic control.

Repeating back instructions given to you by ground control or air traffic control isn’t easy.

They talk fast and expect you to repeat all the important information back to them in the correct order while flying a plane.

So, for two hours my instructor and I went over radio comms.

On the 8th flight the next day there was a huge improvement in my ability to talk over the radio. I got a fair amount of practice with it since we were also making touch-and-go landings on an uncontrolled airport.

(You have to announce who you are talking to, who you are, where you are, and what you are doing while flying the pattern and landing on an uncontrolled airport…uncontrolled being an airport without a tower)

Landings were a little rough this past week, but I suppose that’s to be expected.

I’ve been coming in too high and/or not flaring the plane enough on the landing. I made my instructor laugh a couple times after we bounced off the runway on a landing or two…

It was a good week in terms of flying. I feel like I am starting to get the hang of things.

Studying

Studying this past week consisted of lots of test prep for the FAA written exam that I am scheduled to take on Wednesday this upcoming week.

I want to get it done and out of the way before fire season.

There are a few areas that I have trouble with. Primarily calculating center of gravity for the weight and balance of the aircraft and cross-country planning. I need to focus on that today and over the course of the next couple days to really get it down pat.

On the other side of things (and a completely different topic) I finished the wilderness first responder online course.

It covered everything from snake bites, hypo/hyperthermia, wound care, HACE/HAPE…

P.S. So I don’t leave you out in the cold, HACE and HAPE are illnesses that people can experience at high altitudes. HACE is High Altitude Cerebral Edema and HAPE is High Altitude Pulmonary Edema. Meaning a buildup of fluid in the lungs or brain due to lack of oxygen. While climbing 14er’s last year (14,000ft mountains) I was slightly worried about this since I was ascending fast every time. There were times when I felt sick and less alert than I should have been, but that might have been due to lack of glucose or sodium.

The wilderness first responder course is on the 17th and runs for 5 days until the 21st.

Looking forward to it to learn more, practice useful skills, and get better prepared for fire season this year.

Mental and Physical Training

Chess and Spanish practice (3 out of 7 days)

I didn’t even have much time to get around to getting 1 hour of chess and Spanish in every day this week.

However, and I keep going back and forth on this, I am going to stop playing chess. I can’t focus well on the games when staring at a computer. I’ll continued practicing Spanish, but chess is going on the back burner.

Worked out (4 out of 7 days)

Working out has been going great. Being strong is good - virtuous even.

I do a very typical chest-back-legs workout split in order to hit each muscle group at least once a week. All of that combined with BJJ training allows for a good workout nearly every day.

I will miss having free weights while working on fires.

BJJ (3 out of 7 days)

BJJ has been going fantastic as well. I have to make sure that I continue training BJJ when I head back to Uruguay later this year.

It’s a good skill, but it is missing something…

I had one of those dreams last night where you try to punch someone, but it does nothing. It was an indirect reminder that striking training needs to be incorporated into things in the future…

Reading

Continued reading The Will to Power by Nietzsche

Continued reading How to Make Maximum Money in Minimum Time by Gary Halbert

Things I Published

I’ll see you next week.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith

