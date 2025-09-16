, host of

, sat down with me to talk about

—our four-year, 16-cycle alternative to college designed to form young men into Renaissance men.

The problem with the old path

The Art of Manliness Podcast

“For generations, the path to adulthood was straightforward. Go to college, get a job, build a life. But many young men are beginning to question the college component of that path. Tuition keeps rising. AI has made the professional landscape more uncertain, and there’s just a sense that after four years at college, guys graduate feeling like they haven’t been very challenged, haven’t much changed, and haven’t gained a lot of real confidence.” —Brett McKay

What The Preparation offers

“My guest today, Matt Smith, has created an alternative to college—a four-year, 16-cycle curriculum designed to shape participants into Renaissance men, skilled, self-reliant, and grounded in character.” —Brett McKay

Building real confidence

“After I read that section, I thought: I’m gonna have my son—he needs to get EMT certified. I want to get EMT certified after reading about it.” —Brett McKay

Raising the bar

“If you did just the Medic, Cowboy, Builder, and Fighter cycles, a young man would be head and shoulders above his peers. He’d have real aura.” —Brett McKay

Why it matters now

“I really love this Renaissance-man model—someone who not only knows a lot, but can do a lot, and is actively engaged in shaping the world around him.” —Brett McKay

