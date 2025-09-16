The problem with the old path
“For generations, the path to adulthood was straightforward. Go to college, get a job, build a life. But many young men are beginning to question the college component of that path. Tuition keeps rising. AI has made the professional landscape more uncertain, and there’s just a sense that after four years at college, guys graduate feeling like they haven’t been very challenged, haven’t much changed, and haven’t gained a lot of real confidence.” —Brett McKay
What The Preparation offers
“My guest today, Matt Smith, has created an alternative to college—a four-year, 16-cycle curriculum designed to shape participants into Renaissance men, skilled, self-reliant, and grounded in character.” —Brett McKay
Building real confidence
“After I read that section, I thought: I’m gonna have my son—he needs to get EMT certified. I want to get EMT certified after reading about it.” —Brett McKay
Raising the bar
“If you did just the Medic, Cowboy, Builder, and Fighter cycles, a young man would be head and shoulders above his peers. He’d have real aura.” —Brett McKay
Why it matters now
“I really love this Renaissance-man model—someone who not only knows a lot, but can do a lot, and is actively engaged in shaping the world around him.” —Brett McKay
