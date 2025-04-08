The Preparation: A Radical Alternative to College

For the past two years I have been acting as the beta tester for a program called The Preparation.

The program is designed as an alternative to college. One in which the young men who undergo it with ambition will gain skills, have wild experiences, be given unique opportunities, acquire a vast network of interesting people, become dangerous, and develop a strong character.

In the two years that I have been doing this I can tell you that, frankly, there is no better alternative to college than this.

Every one of those benefits listed above were merely theories when the program was first brought to life in August of 2023. But now, it’s no longer theory. I have experienced every single one of those benefits…and it only gets better as time goes on.

A book is being written on The Preparation as we speak, and it’s nearly finished.

The book will give young men a guide for how to go about their own preparation and set themselves up for success, which is something young men like myself desperately need.

When I was 17 I was lost and completely disappointed with myself for having done nothing of importance and, worse, having no clear direction to go…

It’s a story many young men today know all too well - you’re looking for success, but have no clue of what to do and no reason to believe you’re the type of person who can attain it.

The Preparation draws an end to that…

But, since I haven’t explained what The Preparation is in quite some time, I recommend you watch this conversation between Mike Farris and my father on the program.

If you know any young men you should listen to this and share it with them…from my experience, if a young man takes this path there’s no telling how much good it can do for his life…