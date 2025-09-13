"The Most Important Book of 2026"
Matt Smith joined successful entrepreneur, Craig Ballantyne, on his podcast to talk about The Preparation.
It’s worth mentioning that Craig is a father and (unsurprising to us at this point) he said that the book even applies to him — someone who’s already successful, past college age, and a family man.
The philosophical frameworks apply to him, of course, but also the Cycles. As a father of several young children he is interested in pursuing the Medic Cycle so that he can be an even greater asset to his family — healing, protecting, and providing care to those he loves if need be.
The clear fact is: The Preparation is for everyone.
Check out the podcast with Matt and Craig below:
