The Preparation

The Preparation

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Patrick Dwyer's avatar
Patrick Dwyer
3d

Sir Matthew Smith,

I would suggest going further, that being PRIMARY school, if public, should be abandoned in favor of either "religious" (if one can afford it), or "home school", subsequent choices as in "The Preparation" become obvious and likely prescient!!!! Take this path, all the way back to the "source code'. I was extremely fortunate, to have wonderful parents, and despite Catholic education that was akin to "brainwashing", alas an experience not unlike a Federal Prison like Terre Haute, or Shawshank, I came out ok, (albeit, things that did require shadow work) with a "specific set of skills". I think it's possible to capture kids minds at an early age and train them to be discerning and autodidactic! Why wait until 17 years of age? That's a waste of at least 9 years by my math!

What do you think? Am I the only crazy one? You know what these miscreants are doing to these fragile minds in public school? I don't have enough rope!

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Jeff Cook-Coyle's avatar
Jeff Cook-Coyle
3d

How is the program for young women coming?

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