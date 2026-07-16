Challenger, Gray & Christmas has been counting American layoffs since before most of today’s college freshmen were born. Last week they published their half-year numbers, and buried in them is a first: AI is now the number one stated reason for US job cuts, four months running. That streak has no precedent in their data. Not offshoring in the 90s, not the dot-com bust, not 2008.

The tech sector alone announced nearly 140,000 cuts in the first six months of 2026. Nearly double the same period last year. Roughly a third of all American layoffs. And about a quarter of all cuts this year explicitly named AI as the reason.

Now, as a general rule, when you see a statistic, figure out how it’s calculated. Challenger counts what companies say, not what’s true. Even Sam Altman admits, “Almost every company that does layoffs is blaming AI, whether or not it really is about AI.” Fair enough. AI makes a convenient scapegoat for plain old bloat.

So ignore the statements and watch the behavior. Entry-level job postings are down 35% since early 2023. Some tech and data roles are down two-thirds. Around 43% of recent graduates are working jobs that never required the degree they just paid for. The bottom rung of the white-collar ladder is being sawed off, whatever name you give the saw.

Here’s the truth.

College is a trade school for white-collar jobs. And white-collar jobs are exactly what’s being automated.

Nobody calls it a trade school, of course. They call it “the college experience.” But strip away the climbing walls and the football, and what your family is buying is four years of training for entry-level knowledge work. The very positions the Challenger report says are disappearing. In The Preparation, the book I wrote with Doug Casey and my son Maxim, we estimated that around 44% of degrees are in fields primed for AI demolition. When we wrote that, it was a hypothesis. This summer it’s showing up in the layoff data.

Run the numbers like a buyer instead of a believer. A private four-year degree runs a quarter million dollars, give or take. The cost has roughly tripled in thirty years while graduate wages merely doubled. You’re spending more than ever for a ticket into a factory that’s automating. College can still be a great tool for the right person, in the right field, at the right price, at the right time. But those four conditions almost never line up anymore, and “everyone goes” is not a reason. That’s just monkey see, monkey do.

As an employer myself, I’ve interviewed countless job candidates. Rare is the young person who shows up with a body of work instead of a piece of paper. The paper tells me next to nothing. The body of work tells me almost everything. In AI’s world, competence wins.

That’s why we built The Preparation as a four-year alternative: sixteen three-month cycles where you become an EMT, a welder, a builder, a sailor, an entrepreneur. Forty intentional hours a week, and you publish what you did every week for the world to see. There’s no diploma at the end. There’s only proof of work, and the proof of work is you. All sixteen cycles cost about what one year at a prestigious university does.

I watched it work on my own son. Three years ago, Maxim was a good kid, but anxious and aimless like a lot of young men. Today he’s worked wildfires as an EMT, learned to fly an airplane, sailed through the Strait of Magellan, and launched his own business. The program did that, not some rare talent.

So if you’re 17, or raising someone who is, here’s my plain advice. Stop asking “what job will you get?” and start asking what kind of person you want to become. Build capabilities a machine can’t fake and an employer can see. Learn to use AI yourself, hands on, now. And before you sign for the debt, demand that college justify itself like any other quarter-million-dollar purchase.

I could be wrong about how fast this unfolds. Timing is always the hard part. But the mechanism is no longer a debate. It’s in the layoff reports.

The degree was a promise. Proof of work is a fact. Choose accordingly.

Best,

Matt Smith

P.S. If this hits home, The Preparation lays out the whole program, cycle by cycle. The book is on Amazon, and the program lives at thepreparation.com.

Sources: HR Dive · CFO Dive · TechTimes Supporting: Bloomberg on grad underemployment · Metaintro on entry-level postings