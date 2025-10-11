Ben Franklin knew the power of asking the right questions. His ability to do so led to the creation of bifocals, the lightning rod, his mapping of the Gulf Stream, his key role as an ambassador to France during the Revolutionary War, his work as a negotiator for peace with Britain, the massive civic improvements in Philadelphia, and it allowed him to be a philosopher—possessing the right ideas that founded America.

Obviously, he was a man who was wildly impressive, but had (like we all do) a number of vices, particularly in his early years. Lust, pride, procrastination, overspending, and his argumentativeness plagued him. But, when he was 20 years old and making a voyage across the ocean, something changed. He asked himself, “What would I have to do to become morally perfect?”

He began drafting a plan: each week, for 13 weeks, he’d focus on a single virtue to pursue. After those 13 weeks he would start over—running through the cycle 4 times by the end of the year.

Did he reach moral perfection?

Certainly not, but it made him a far better man, and no doubt changed the course of his life. You see, when it comes to making (or instigating) change it comes down to asking the right questions—questions that’ll shift or reorient the frame of thought.

For as long as anyone can remember, we’ve been asked this question— the wrong question: “What do you want to do when you grow up?” Which actually means, “Who do you want to work for when you grow up?” The frame of thought that put you in is dull, lifeless, artificial. That question is reinforced by a system that, to be frank, doesn’t desire critical thinkers or truly impressive individuals…but that’s a topic for another day.

The right question, particularly for young men, is this: “What kind of man do you want to be?”

When I heard that question two years ago it was like a spark was lit inside me. The universe, all of the possibilities, and all of my uncertainties about the future…it all fell into line. My priorities became clear. The question cuts through to the truth. It’s the RIGHT question.

But, don’t listen to me. This is what a friend of one of our long-time friends (Craig Ballantyne) had to say about it:

For context, she’s referencing a podcast that Craig and my dad (Matt Smith) did together, which you can watch by clicking HERE.

There are many questions young men need to be asked that they aren’t hearing in today’s world. But, this is primary among them since it can be the origin of a life lived on the individuals’ terms…a life well lived.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith

