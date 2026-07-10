The Preparation

The Preparation

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Patrick Dwyer's avatar
Patrick Dwyer
4dEdited

Sir Matt Smith, if I was in British Parliament, (they wouldn't have me, and I wouldn't have them either), I would nominate you for Knighthood!

If either Max or you need any help with the "welding" part of the "Preparation", I offer my services free (I support the cause), I've got 53 years in the science and craft, BSWE 1984, and full creds from HSWT in Troy, OH. I'll keep it "simple", I still have a pretty decent library! My email is dwyerweld@yahoo.com Best wishes! Carry on!

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2 replies by Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing and others
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
5d

If you want to know the true motive (rather than the stated one) of anything a power structure does, simply look from the outcome backwards.

Eg: the destruction of the white race and culture is the motive of war and incentivised mass immigration. The ruination of education is the motive of creating a class of unquestioning slaves and targets for pedophiles. The dissolution of gender roles and the trans agenda is the motive of mercilessly corrupting society at its base (the next generation) while decimating its core structure: the family unit.

The motive of hyperinflation is to impoverish everyone execpt those who own the land and resources.

And of course the motive of vaccination is to create a sick, dead, maimed, and autistic society to rule over the ashes of a once great civilization that the powers that be hate to their core.

What is missing in them (love) they _hate_ in us.

You're living in a burgeoning prison planet of misery, pestilance, famine, and death.

As Harari said out-loud and in public and few batted an eye: uptopia and dystopia depend on your values.

Your values are the polar opposite of his. Your succes is his failure. Your hapiness is his misery. Your love is his hate.

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