The Preparation

Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing's avatar
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Apr 22

Sounds exactly like the road every successful entrepreneur is well familiar with.

You look like a fuck up for years and those who love you most tend to be the most discouraging.

And then one day, sometime after you’ve crested that mountain alone, they all say we knew you’d make it happen.

I’ve always had strong opinions, but during my “fuck up” years even my family had no time for it. Something changed when I returned home for thanksgiving one year - somehow it dawned on them that I’d managed to become a success - and rich.

It was like I was in bizarro world. Everyone asked me questions. They listened and took seriously my responses.

I really wasn’t any smarter. And since I don’t like outward signs of wealth I don’t know how they figured it out. But they did.

It took more than a decade of me working my ass off, never a day off, dragging myself forward and they still couldn’t see it - until they did.

If You do anything outside the box - great or small, you’ll fail if you rely on the acclaim or even approval of others. That fact is, perhaps, why we live in such an uninspired society now.

Fuck ‘em. By that I mean - wish them no harm and harbor no resentment, but totally ignore them.

As the old proverb goes, “the dogs bark, but the caravan goes on.”

If you can see a path forward to great things - even if nobody else can see it - run, don’t walk.

Fortunately, along the way you meet kindred spirits. These great people, like one you know well - Craig Ballantyne, are following their own lonely path too. You’ll find in them something more than friendship.

I haven’t seen Craig in years. But I love him and he knows I do. He gets me and roots for my success. The feeling is, of course, mutual.

Geoff
Apr 22

Take heart Maxim.

I went the "traditional" route of college, but by my late 20's/early 30's I was experiencing the same sort of loneliness you describe, and it persisted until I was well into my 30s. I mention this just to point out that what you are going through is not abnormal, and you are getting through is earlier than most.

Self-confidence is something that can't be reached by a cheat code, and I suspect that by the time you hit 25 you will enjoy the confidence that only comes from achievement bought by your own efforts, and that will put you head and shoulders above your age peers. This is an age where young men are expected to find their own way rather than be shepherded by society, so the best you can do is strive, and with luck this will see you through to the opposing shore.

