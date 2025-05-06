The Preparation

The Preparation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
16h

Only until the very day a lion learns how to use a pen, hunters will continue to be glorified in books ...

If you want to avoid permanently suffering from cognitive dissonance, better not dig deeper into ANY of the "so-called" life-changing events ... Unless you love to be a Sigma and mostly stay alone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Johnson's avatar
Kevin Johnson
16h

In reality "honest Abe" was a virtual tyrant who laid waste to the constitution. And as far as revisionist history goes, you and your readers might find the large catalogue of papers here provocative: https://mileswmathis.com/updates.html.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Great Man Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture