The Preparation

Dan
Apr 23

Unfortunately I think I was unconscious until I was about 57. I never intentionally hurt anyone, but I was either working or drinking. In the last 10 years I've made an effort to change all that. I try to be kind and think of others, which is kinda hard sometimes.

There's a lot of messed up people out there these days.

Not too sure how conscious I have become but I'm much happier now.

I wish I would have started at your age.

John Taylor
Apr 23

Morality and virtue lead to the eternal goods and highest truths - they need to be understood and sought after.

How the legal realm makes moral and truth seeking people suffering without harm of another!

