There are a world of opportunities out there at your disposal. Some take intentional effort to seek them out. Others, unbeknownst to you, have been staring you in the face all along…waiting for you to take advantage of them. All that was required was a simple shift in perspective.

The realization of opportunities requires an open mind — someone who lengthens their life’s timeframe in their mind, has a keen understanding of the passage of time, sincerely wants to improve, and is willing to take on the burden of radical personal responsibility.

I’d say that cutting off some societal expectations and not falling to peer pressure is part of the equation as well…

Isaiah Bull is no doubt seeing this now. After recently joining The Preparation, he is diving into it fast and expanding his already impressive skillset. Here’s what he had to say about The Preparation in a recent post:

“One thing I really like about The Preparation is that it’s made me realize the opportunities that are already right in front of me. For example, with the Sailor Cycle, my wife’s uncle works on sailboats in Sicily and is involved in a business that teaches sailing. They are usually hiring people to work with the big machinery in the port, and he said I’d most likely be able to find employment using the skills I learned after completing the Heavy Equipment Operator cycle if I wanted to. Another example is that my mother-in-law, a chef in Italy, is always baking and making chocolates when we visit. I could learn from her for the Chef cycle. With the Cowboy Cycle, my parents live out in the country in Texas, and their next-door neighbor/friend teaches people how to become cowboys for a living. One of my high school friends, who I still stay in touch with, practices regenerative farming and has always been passionate about it. He could probably help out with the Farmer Cycle.” -Isaiah Bull

Chances are you already have a few of opportunities in your life — maybe a highly skilled relative you can learn from, or a family friend who runs a unique operation halfway around the world.

Whatever it may be…those opportunities are here already. What you need to do is shift your perspective and take advantage of those opportunities ASAP.

It is awesome to see that Isaiah is already picking up on this. Increasing your opportunities through an ever more robust skillset is the path to success and, no doubt, a fulfilling life. Every skill you learn comes with a range of hidden possibilities.

Quantifying the lifetime value of a single skill is nearly impossible, but skills build on one another in unexpected ways and amplify one another’s value.

If you add 16 valuable skills to your skillset within a 4-year timeframe, the breadth and depth of your life and its opportunities will be immeasurable. This is the name of the game. This is what your after.

Back to Isaiah…

He’s a US Navy vet, a PADI certified scuba diver, a father, and a man with a lot of other skills which you can check out here: Skills Acquired

I will be following along closely with his path and I urge you to join me in doing so. Just click the link to his page HERE, subscribe to him, and tune in to his updates. It’ll be interesting to see where he goes from here.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith

