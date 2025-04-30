The Preparation

The Preparation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Davidson's avatar
Jim Davidson
4d

Do people still use Rolodex systems? Seems archaic.

Your conclusion is certainly correct, that being in a sheltered existence isn't useful to gaining real-world experience. There are things that one can learn in college which are somewhat less available in other contexts, such as astrophysics, advanced chemistry, nuclear engineering, the mathematics of operations research. People can train themselves on these topics, and if you would rather go in for the dismal rigour of military training you might be allowed to pursue your interests in some of these areas. So if you aren't looking for bleeding edge scientific, mathematical, or technical training, academia is probably not a good choice.

At the same time, it has been my direct personal experience that you can make opportunities for yourself no matter where you are. Education is possible in any context, meeting people is possible in any context. During my college years I was invited to supper with Ed Koch, Rupert Murdoch, Jascha Heifetz, then-head of the Ford Foundation Franklin Thomas, and a number of other luminaries based in New York because I had been selected as a John Jay scholar. I also met Abby Hoffman who came to our campus to speak. In grad school, our dean made sure we met business leaders in various industries during our weekly "dean's seminar" including Joe Allen of Space Industries, Ivan Boesky of the eponymous arbitrage company, and dozens of others.

Robert Heinlein once wrote that you can even get a quality education in a public school, as long as you are willing to do extra reading and independent study.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
roaringretro's avatar
roaringretro
3d

Bravo, kid! LIVE your life. You only get one. Touch the sky. When you take your last breath you'll know in your heart you were true to yourself. You will be lonely at times, you will be in a minority but the fact is not many can say that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Great Man Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture