The Preparation

The Preparation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauran's avatar
Lauran
11h

Fascinating stuff! So glad you decided to go. Stay safe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
12h

{...Population is probably less than 25...}

It's probably the one-horse-town referred to in a couple of songs ... 🤣🤣🤣

Interesting job indeed and soooo quiet. 👍👍👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Great Man Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture