The Preparation

The Preparation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Sawchuk's avatar
Peter Sawchuk
Apr 14

You have started down a path which I believe leads to self destruction. Take a look at my country(Canada) and you will see where you are headed. We have no right to self defense and the Liberal government here is working at breakneck speed to steal our legally acquired firearms while at the same time putting criminals back on the street as soon as they are apprehended. In short they are treating law abiding citizens like criminals while their focus is in putting criminals back on the street at lightening speed. They are orchestrating a complete breakdown in our society. I hopw those in the U.S. stand up and stop this nonsense in their own country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark S's avatar
Mark S
Apr 14

Greetings from Valencia, Spain my friend Ben. I have enjoyed your recent blogs about sailing and learning to habla espanol.

A quick point about the state of the US and law and order. For many leaving is a difficult decision. Both emotionally and financially so they do what most do . . . . Procrastinate first and then FREEZE up and do nothing hoping for the best. Bad idea folks! Ignoring the coming collapse of American society won't stop it from happening but preparing for the worse has a high probability of saving you and your family from devastating physical, emotional and financial consequences.

But like you always say, there is much that we all can do to prepare for the worse and that starts with being the BEST version of yourself. Starting with mental, spiritual and physical health. Exercise and meditate and journal daily. Daily reflection yields great dividends.

Identifying gun friendly and law-abiding states that support the US Constitution is paramount to having a chance at survival and for having a quality law enforcement community committed to law and order as well as a citizen's right to defend themselves and their family and property.

In case anyone reading this isn't sure where NOT to live let me be direct. California, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Colorado, Oregon, Minnesota, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Washington DC are the last place you want to live in America if freedom, liberty, law and order and low taxes are your goals.

Thier are plenty of other states where one can find like-minded citizens and community along with the Constitutional governments that support common sense and the rule of law. Where criminal activities are not tolerated, and activist prosecutors and judges don't reside. Develop a plan of action before its too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Great Man Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture