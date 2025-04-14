Monday, April 14th, 2025

Writing to you from Denver, Colorado

The longer I’m here, the more dangerous I see the U.S. continues to become…

It goes without saying that things have been on the decline for a long time, but have only accelerated within the past decade. The overall culture erodes, which comes from the corruption of the individual.

In 2020 we got a glimpse into just how bad things can get - theft, abuse, threats, indoctrination, and violence.

It was free game for people who wanted to get their free Louis Vuitton bag, set cars and buildings on fire, or attempt to murder people. What made it all worse was that you couldn’t do a damn thing about it…

Take Jacob Gardner for example…

He was in a bar with his father when “protesters” ran in, shoved his father to the ground, and one of them put Jacob in a chokehold. If someone does that it is clear that they are trying to kill you - it doesn’t take long before you’re out cold in a choke.

So, Jacob pointed his gun towards the man and shot him in the clavicle and killed him.

But, what did a simple act of self-defense get Jacob? Well, the grand jury indicted him with 4 counts of felony charges including manslaughter. Jacob Gardner’s life was over.

He knew it and killed himself.

Believe it or not, it’s worse now

If you try to defend yourself in U.S. you are going to get screwed.

People realized this during the BLM riots, but more and more people are coming to understand this as general violence becomes the norm across the states.

Yesterday, I heard from a family member about a conversation some of her friends had.

One guy was saying that he always carries a gun - never goes anywhere without it. The other guy (who was in the military and has weapons training) said, “You should stop. If you have to defend yourself and you have a weapon on you, you’re the one who’s getting in trouble.”

There is serious cause to be extremely worried about this.

One of the valet guys that works in the apartment building I’m in said that another worker at a sister apartment told a guy to move his car because it was parked in an employees only spot.

What did he do?

He walked up to her, said something in Spanish, and punched her in the face.

That’s cause for a serious beating - in better times it would be solved with a hanging - but no. You, as a self-respecting person who wants to intervene in a situation like that, would face huge legal consequences.

Stories like that are becoming more and more common.

It’s not just hordes of BLM rioters in cities you have to worry about anymore, no. It’s the millions of dangerous illegals who can rape, steal, and murder with little to no consequence. Even if there are consequences, there’s too many of them to stop what will likely come.

But, of course, it’s not just illegals that you have to worry about either.

Morality is low in all people.

Law and Order

“We need more law and order.”

That’s one of the most common arguments you hear from people when speaking about this topic.

They are half wrong.

Order is what’s needed. Order comes from the individuals around a bad situation deciding to do the right thing. Take out the problem however you deem necessary.

Excess law on the other hand - that is what got us to where we are now. It’s the laws that make people act cowardly and stop them from doing the right thing.

I won’t try to make a, “if only enough people just did….blah blah blah…then everything would be better” type of argument.

It’s both futile and fantastical.

The dice have been rolled and things are set in motion. The violence and overall decay is not going to improve, if anything, it’s only going to continue to get worse.

What You’ve Got to do

If you can leave the states and stay out then that is your best option.

Of course, I’m saying this from a fortunate position because I don’t have to be here and I can leave here at any time. I’m lucky for that and I understand that not everyone has the ability to pick up their life and leave.

I get it.

However, if you are here and unable to defend yourself in any viable way, then you are setting yourself up for a bad fate.

You need to “stay alert, stay alive” and be overly cautious 100% of the time.

Things are getting worse…

So, be safe.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith