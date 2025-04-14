Monday, April 14th, 2025
Writing to you from Denver, Colorado
The longer I’m here, the more dangerous I see the U.S. continues to become…
It goes without saying that things have been on the decline for a long time, but have only accelerated within the past decade. The overall culture erodes, which comes from the corruption of the individual.
In 2020 we got a glimpse into just how bad things can get - theft, abuse, threats, indoctrination, and violence.
It was free game for people who wanted to get their free Louis Vuitton bag, set cars and buildings on fire, or attempt to murder people. What made it all worse was that you couldn’t do a damn thing about it…
Take Jacob Gardner for example…
He was in a bar with his father when “protesters” ran in, shoved his father to the ground, and one of them put Jacob in a chokehold. If someone does that it is clear that they are trying to kill you - it doesn’t take long before you’re out cold in a choke.
So, Jacob pointed his gun towards the man and shot him in the clavicle and killed him.
But, what did a simple act of self-defense get Jacob? Well, the grand jury indicted him with 4 counts of felony charges including manslaughter. Jacob Gardner’s life was over.
He knew it and killed himself.
Believe it or not, it’s worse now
If you try to defend yourself in U.S. you are going to get screwed.
People realized this during the BLM riots, but more and more people are coming to understand this as general violence becomes the norm across the states.
Yesterday, I heard from a family member about a conversation some of her friends had.
One guy was saying that he always carries a gun - never goes anywhere without it. The other guy (who was in the military and has weapons training) said, “You should stop. If you have to defend yourself and you have a weapon on you, you’re the one who’s getting in trouble.”
There is serious cause to be extremely worried about this.
One of the valet guys that works in the apartment building I’m in said that another worker at a sister apartment told a guy to move his car because it was parked in an employees only spot.
What did he do?
He walked up to her, said something in Spanish, and punched her in the face.
That’s cause for a serious beating - in better times it would be solved with a hanging - but no. You, as a self-respecting person who wants to intervene in a situation like that, would face huge legal consequences.
Stories like that are becoming more and more common.
It’s not just hordes of BLM rioters in cities you have to worry about anymore, no. It’s the millions of dangerous illegals who can rape, steal, and murder with little to no consequence. Even if there are consequences, there’s too many of them to stop what will likely come.
But, of course, it’s not just illegals that you have to worry about either.
Morality is low in all people.
Law and Order
“We need more law and order.”
That’s one of the most common arguments you hear from people when speaking about this topic.
They are half wrong.
Order is what’s needed. Order comes from the individuals around a bad situation deciding to do the right thing. Take out the problem however you deem necessary.
Excess law on the other hand - that is what got us to where we are now. It’s the laws that make people act cowardly and stop them from doing the right thing.
I won’t try to make a, “if only enough people just did….blah blah blah…then everything would be better” type of argument.
It’s both futile and fantastical.
The dice have been rolled and things are set in motion. The violence and overall decay is not going to improve, if anything, it’s only going to continue to get worse.
What You’ve Got to do
If you can leave the states and stay out then that is your best option.
Of course, I’m saying this from a fortunate position because I don’t have to be here and I can leave here at any time. I’m lucky for that and I understand that not everyone has the ability to pick up their life and leave.
I get it.
However, if you are here and unable to defend yourself in any viable way, then you are setting yourself up for a bad fate.
You need to “stay alert, stay alive” and be overly cautious 100% of the time.
Things are getting worse…
So, be safe.
-Maxim Benjamin Smith
You have started down a path which I believe leads to self destruction. Take a look at my country(Canada) and you will see where you are headed. We have no right to self defense and the Liberal government here is working at breakneck speed to steal our legally acquired firearms while at the same time putting criminals back on the street as soon as they are apprehended. In short they are treating law abiding citizens like criminals while their focus is in putting criminals back on the street at lightening speed. They are orchestrating a complete breakdown in our society. I hopw those in the U.S. stand up and stop this nonsense in their own country.
Greetings from Valencia, Spain my friend Ben. I have enjoyed your recent blogs about sailing and learning to habla espanol.
A quick point about the state of the US and law and order. For many leaving is a difficult decision. Both emotionally and financially so they do what most do . . . . Procrastinate first and then FREEZE up and do nothing hoping for the best. Bad idea folks! Ignoring the coming collapse of American society won't stop it from happening but preparing for the worse has a high probability of saving you and your family from devastating physical, emotional and financial consequences.
But like you always say, there is much that we all can do to prepare for the worse and that starts with being the BEST version of yourself. Starting with mental, spiritual and physical health. Exercise and meditate and journal daily. Daily reflection yields great dividends.
Identifying gun friendly and law-abiding states that support the US Constitution is paramount to having a chance at survival and for having a quality law enforcement community committed to law and order as well as a citizen's right to defend themselves and their family and property.
In case anyone reading this isn't sure where NOT to live let me be direct. California, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Colorado, Oregon, Minnesota, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Washington DC are the last place you want to live in America if freedom, liberty, law and order and low taxes are your goals.
Thier are plenty of other states where one can find like-minded citizens and community along with the Constitutional governments that support common sense and the rule of law. Where criminal activities are not tolerated, and activist prosecutors and judges don't reside. Develop a plan of action before its too late.