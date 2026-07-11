The Preparation

The Preparation

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Shane Flynn's avatar
Shane Flynn
3d

Team,

A couple of my boys work in a major bank as senior software engineers. Both had been ‘tradies’, gave up the tools, paid their own tuition fees to learn coding and joined the bank under the equivalent of a ‘mentoring’ scheme’. One tells me lately that the bank has given upon requiring tertiary qualifications for its new software people. Its experience is that those will real life skills, coupled with the initiative to do the ‘coding’ thing themselves, leads to far more innovating, creative and effective software application outcomes.

Every so often they help out with renovations, extensions and the like because they enjoy doing it. As they both say, it’s always nice to be able to create something, then to stand back and say ‘I did that!’ It’s the difference between boys and men, and I suspect that your programme will simply put this same trajectory on ‘steroids’ for other boys whose aim is to be men as well.

I wish you all the best with this programme. Having brought up 5 boys, I can confirm that 'the real world' is the best and only teacher. But only if you want to leave the future to 'real' men.

Shane Flynn

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