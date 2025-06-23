The Preparation

Jim Davidson
Jun 23

At a guess, your estimate of the population of Gabbs is probably correct. Certainly being a political state, Nevada is unlikely to have a county "official" in charge of counting the population that is doing that job at all well. Moreover, the ability to count rural populations turns out to be quite a bit beyond the capacity of any agency on the planet based on recent studies. I don't put the word of wikipedia at all high on my list of parties to trust so when they say the AD 2020 census counted 186 persons in Gabbs? Well, gosh, no. But there might be that many votes counted at election time, huh? jk lol

There is a fellow I know now living in Thailand who could brief you in some detail on the geophysics of electrical conductivity studies. Then again, so could I. It does involve laying out lots of cable, as you are now thoroughly aware, and it involves some interesting instrumentation if that sort of thing gets your enthusiasm.

I think it turns out that you were learning something, sir. You were learning about small group dynamics, about the importance of unity of command, and about how to tell if someone is going to get hurt because someone else doesn't take the matter of electric juice flowing through a wire seriously while high on weed. (Just guessing.) To be candid, you stuck it out as long as you should have done, imo

cloud therightsofman.com
Jun 24

You've got this Max. Your trajectory is true; speed bumps will be there.

