Monday, April 21st, 2025

Writing to you from Denver, Colorado

This past week was pretty busy and tiring…so much so that I’m writing to you a day later than I usually like to.

P.S. This update is going to be brief. I really didn’t learn many new things this week. It was just a grind.

I was expecting the flight school process to go by faster than it has, but the flight school I have been using has been difficult. They haven’t explained things to me that should be explained to anyone who has no understanding of what the process is like to get a private pilot’s license.

And, on top of that, they have screwed with scheduling many times now. Even booking me with an instructor who, when I talked to him myself, said that he wasn’t taking any new students.

I think things like this are becoming more common. Incompetency.

Needless to say, this has caused the process to be much slower than I thought it would be (and should be).

At least I was able to get one flight in this past week…

I did get the opportu…