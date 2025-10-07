A couple days ago I wrote to you about our dream — where we ultimately want The Preparation to go — and that the beginnings of that dream are coming to fruition.

Our dream has been to garner a vast number of young and ambitious people who start their own Preparation. Not only to get a lot of people headed down their own interesting (and highly impressive) paths, but also to create a network of these people.

The goal, as we talk about throughout the book, is threefold: push more opportunities to the “Preppers” who start their own Preparation, create a network that holds one another accountable, and (in the future) host events — put on by us — for “Preppers” to learn new skills and meet one another.

Well, for it all to come true we need to get enough courageous individuals to start down their own path (and give weekly updates on their progress on Substack!)

Erick Morgan started his Substack to hold himself accountable a couple days ago and so did Nathan Ockrim.

Nathan picked up The Preparation book a few weeks ago, started reading through, then found himself unable to stop reading. It struck a cord…now he’s moving full steam ahead down his own path.

Before starting this, Nathan was already in flight school to get his Private Pilot’s License and will be taking his check ride in the coming weeks. He’s got a head start in learning valuable skills and is now considering to start with either the Builder Cycle or the Medic Cycle.

Here’s Nathan’s most recent Substack post:

I’m sure he’ll be making the decision to start one cycle or the other ASAP. And, of course, I think you’ll be hearing from Nathan much more in the future…

We look forward to seeing where he will go and what he will manage to accomplish.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith

Reminder to all starting The Preparation:

Once you make the decision to start down your path set up a Substack account to post weekly updates on your progress throughout The Preparation.

Not only will you be holding yourself accountable, but you will have unique opportunities come your way over time, your writing will improve, and we will push more people to your page — supporters that will wish to see you succeed.

