The Preparation

The Preparation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
Apr 15Edited

Sound ideas and plan of action !!! 👍👍👍

The lines between mentors, promotors and tutors are usually blurred and these very important people during the entire "preparation" (best if at least one generation ahead) may ev. even turn into each other. Support, experience, knowledge and wisdom come from a continuous interplay of these actors and your personal response to them. These people sense if somebody is worth the effort/risk.

Never mind if coal currently adds CO2 to your footprint ... 🤣🤣🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan's avatar
Dan
Apr 16

Quarterly cycles is a good idea. I think I need to disagree with about the program being for everyone. The program is for everyone who is serious about being worth a shit and not behaving like a good portion of the young people that would be candidates for this program.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Maxim Benjamin Smith
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Great Man Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture