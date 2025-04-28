Monday, April 28th, 2025

Writing to you from Denver, Colorado

This past week was a bit demoralizing.

I only managed to get one flight in (1.4 hours) even though I had 4 flights scheduled. Weather was a factor in most of it and my instructor had the flu, which are things that obviously aren’t in my control.

However, what was most demoralizing was what happened on the last day I was supposed to fly…

The flight was scheduled from 6am to 8am and my instructor said that he would be feeling good enough to fly the day before. I woke up at 4:30am and sent the instructor a text message, “Are we still good to go for the flight this morning.”

Didn’t hear anything. So, I got ready and drove to the flight school. Still heard nothing all the way up until 6am when I texted him again, “Hey, I’m at the flight school, but I don’t see you here. Did the flight get cancelled?”

He called me two minutes later saying that he had kept snoozing his alarm, had just woken up, and that the visibility was too bad to fly.

The clouds were low that day, but I wasn’t sure if they would clear up or not. Plus, I didn’t get any confirmation beforehand.

I’ve had a lot of trouble trying to get my flight hours in and figuring out how the process to get your PPL works. I told the people at the flight school that I’m here for a limited amount of time and want to get this done as fast as possible. Yet, they’ve scheduled me with instructors who don’t have much time or aren’t even wanting new students. They didn’t tell me that I needed a flight student certificate or how to get it (which is something you need to take the FAA written exam).

So, all of these little things that have been piling up, plus an instructor not fulfilling his obligations is a bit frustrating. Especially considering that half the reason I came back was to get my PPL.

Maybe I need to reframe my thinking towards just getting as many hours in and learning as much as I can instead of only focusing on the license?

When I go in for my next flight I’m going to give it to them straight. Tell them all the problems I’ve been having and that I want their help in trying to really get in as much flight time as possible.

Flying

The one flight I did have went fairly well.

We practiced more stalls, turns around a point, and S-turns. I also paid a bit more attention to how my instructor was communicating to air traffic control since learning how to communicate properly is pretty important.

The airport I fly out of is busy most of the time with private jets and student pilots flying in and out all of the time. That makes for lots of traffic on the ground, in the sky, and on the radio.

By far the most interesting part of the flight was when we started practicing touch and gos. Which is pretty much about learning how to land without coming to a full stop on the runway.

It’s stressful, but fun.

Plus, the instructor I had was on top of his stuff. He had no problem with telling me when I was doing something wrong, doing something right, or how I could make small corrections in order to improve.

Very helpful guy.

Along with flying, I did start studying for the FAA written exam even though I don’t have a set date for when I’ll be doing that yet. Like I said, I need to get the student certificate first to be registered in the FAA’s system.

Mental and Physical Training

Chess for 1 hour (5 out of 7 days)

I had to change my attitude toward chess this past week as well. It’s easy to get caught up on watching your ELO number (level) increase through wins and focus too much on that number instead of playing well.

I think one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in the past couple months is that sometimes you just have to reframe how you look at doing things that aren’t all that enjoyable to you. Once you shift your perspective you can see things in a different, more positive, way.

Spanish for 1 hour (5 out of 7 days)

Spanish has been going alright. It’s definitely easier to practice in person instead of online.

However, I’ve been using Michel Thomas’ Spanish courses to learn, which helps keep the basic sentence structure and vocabulary in my mind.

Worked out (3 out of 7 days)

There’s actually a lot to learn from intentionally building muscle. It shows you how the world works on a small scale. If you put in continuous effort over long periods of time (without caring about the end result) then you reap unexpected (or sometimes expected) rewards.

Well, I guess that solves my issue with the flight school. Don’t worry about the outcome, just do what you can in the moment.

Trained BJJ (4 classes)

BJJ has been going well. Feeling much stronger than I did a month ago. I’ve learned a few new escapes and submissions to use, and I think I have a better idea of how to use my weight or and the other person’s to my advantage.

Reading

Continued reading The Will to Power by Nietzsche

Continued reading Influence by Robert Cialdini

Things I Published

P.S. I’ve got to say, it much more fun to write to you when I do actually learn things and it’s not just a grind to try to get things done. Some weeks are like this in The Preparation…and in life. It’s not exactly fun to read, I know. But, I do have an obligation to tell you about what I did/learned every week, no matter what. I’ll learn and do more this next week.

I’ll see you next week.

-Maxim Benjamin Smith

