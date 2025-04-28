The Preparation

David Williams
6d

Welcome to the world of flying. Nothing about getting your PPL will work like clockwork or on your timetable. If you’re dead set on a timetable then you’ll need to go enroll in a full time flight school. And enroll in a location where the weather never changes…lol. Otherwise you’ll be at the mercy of the weather, the personal schedules and calamities of instructors and dozens of other non-controllable factors. That’s why it often takes a year or two of constant “trying” for most people to get their FFL. Every time you get a new instructor, they feel obliged or the necessity, to evaluate (re-evaluate) what you’ve learned. And instructors seem to come and go like the wind. They’re usually there to accumulate more hours in their personal log book and move on with their flight careers, not to pursue a teaching career. At least this was my experience and most everyone I know. Good luck but realize it might take you a lot longer (a lot longer) than what you wish, and longer than what every flight school and FBO says in their website.

Just my thoughts and opinion.

Klaus Hubbertz
5d

{...sometimes you just have to reframe how you look at doing things that aren’t all that enjoyable...}

YES, indeed !!!

To get what you desire, you've got to do things you despise ... or

...if there ain't no pain, there ain't no gain !!!

Just keep moving to get out from beneath the rainy clouds or search shelter (in more distracting activities) and let THEM move ...

