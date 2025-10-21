We were only gone for a week and more emails are in our inbox from Preppers telling us that they had read The Preparation and had set up their Substack page to hold themselves accountable.

The list is building and, better yet, it consists of people both young and old who are starting (or continuing) down their own path in life and using The Preparation to do it. I want you to know about every last one of them because I think they will be huge positive, generative forces going into the future.

In my weekly update that I just posted I spoke about how so many people have little faith in others nowadays. But, the fact is there are plenty of people who want to become more capable and virtuous while walking down their own path.

Those are people worth having faith in.

So, without further ado…let me introduce you to Victor, Zach, James, Leviticus, and Nicolle.

You can find all of their Substack pages posted below:

Reminder to all starting The Preparation:

Once you make the decision to start down your path set up a Substack account to post weekly updates on your progress throughout The Preparation.

Not only will you be holding yourself accountable, but you will have unique opportunities come your way over time, your writing will improve, and we will push more people to your page — supporters that will wish to see you succeed.

Buy The Preparation

-Maxim Benjamin Smith