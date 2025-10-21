We were only gone for a week and more emails are in our inbox from Preppers telling us that they had read The Preparation and had set up their Substack page to hold themselves accountable.
The list is building and, better yet, it consists of people both young and old who are starting (or continuing) down their own path in life and using The Preparation to do it. I want you to know about every last one of them because I think they will be huge positive, generative forces going into the future.
In my weekly update that I just posted I spoke about how so many people have little faith in others nowadays. But, the fact is there are plenty of people who want to become more capable and virtuous while walking down their own path.
Those are people worth having faith in.
So, without further ado…let me introduce you to Victor, Zach, James, Leviticus, and Nicolle.
You can find all of their Substack pages posted below:
Reminder to all starting The Preparation:
Once you make the decision to start down your path set up a Substack account to post weekly updates on your progress throughout The Preparation.
Not only will you be holding yourself accountable, but you will have unique opportunities come your way over time, your writing will improve, and we will push more people to your page — supporters that will wish to see you succeed.
-Maxim Benjamin Smith
Thanks for sharing my page, I’m really looking forward for the future and seeing where the preparation will take me, I’m really hoping everyone’s efforts will inspire more people to start their own preparations!
First I want to say that I love the book and have bought it for my son.
But I do want to say that I disagree (actually quite strongly) with the public sharing aspect for young people such as this book was designed for (though I think "adults" share way too much sh*t online as well) -- creating online accounts and "sharing your goals and journey" when this young and turning it into a public record that can reveal things about you (or that people can use to create a fiction about you) that you may not realize, be distorted and taken out of context and haunt you for the rest of your life, and otherwise unnecessarily bring the bad into one's life ... well, from where I sit, and from my own experiences, and observing crap that has happened to others that have innocently shared good things online that caused them great harm, well... that's a bad idea & makes one a target for the wrong sorts of people. People spew and share way to much as it is. Keeping one's own counsel is a very important skill to develop.
Keep things private. Then once you've actually developed yourself and become an established and self-sufficient adult and have some "armor" & "defenses" & "experience", and you have a special project that would benefit financially from being in the public sphere, then do that. Even as an established armored adult, share online sparingly and strategically, if at all.
As a young'n, use your family (assuming they're not disfunctional), and maybe close extended family/friends for your counsel/accountability. And even when they love you and aren't disfunctional... well, crabs in a bucket and all that (the family crab in a bucket that knows their young crabs need to find their way out of the bucket is actually kinda rare).
Be accountable to _yourself_, keep a _PRIVATE_ journal, reflect, evaluate, iterate.
In today's everythingrecorderedforeverworld, it's best not to make it easy for others to F-up your life before you've even had a chance to really live it.
That's just me & my two-cents, but I'm a weirdo.
P.S.: Congrats to all those starting their journey.